WORK ON 28TH STREET NEAR NEW L-E-C TO BEGIN

WORK ON 28TH STREET NEAR THE NEW COUNTY-CITY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER WILL BEGIN THIS (MONDAY) MORNING.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS 28TH STREET WILL BE CLOSED AT BUSINESS HIGHWAY 75 TO THROUGH TRAFFIC FOR THAT WORK.

ACCESS WILL BE MAINTAINED TO THE TRAILER COURT AND HOMES AND BUSINESSES DURING THE CLOSURE WHICH WILL ALLOW FOR THE REMAINDER OF 28TH STREET TO BE PLACED IN FRONT OF THE NEW L-E-C.

THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETEDF BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON.