PLENTY OF WATER STORAGE AVAILABLE IN SD DAM RESERVOIRS

THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS IS PREPARING THE BIG RESERVOIRS ON THE MISSOURI RIVER FOR SNOWPACK RUNOFF AND SUMMER OPERATIONS.

AT A PUBLIC MEETING IN BISMARCK NORTH DAKOTA LAST WEEK, MIKE SWENSON OF THE CORPS’ OMAHA OFFICE SAID THE BIG LAKES HAVE PLENTY OF FLOOD STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE:

SWENSON SAYS HYDRO POWER PRODUCTION FROM THE SIX DAMS IS EXPECTED TO BE BELOW NORMAL AGAIN THIS YEAR;

SWENSON SAYS THE CORPS IS PLANNING TO RAISE RESERVOIR LEVELS IN TIME FOR THE FISH SPAWN:

THE CORPS HAS INCREASED THE FLOW FROM GAVINS POINT DAM NEAR YANKTON TO JUST OVER TWENTY THOUSAND CUBIC FEET PER SECOND.

Jerry Oster WNAX