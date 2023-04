OBJECTION FILED IN NAVIGATOR PIPELINE CASE

THERE’S NO RULING YET, BUT AN OBJECTION HAS BEEN FILED IN THE AFTERMATH OF A BENCH TRIAL INVOLVING A COMPANY WANTING TO BUILD A CARBON PIPELINE ON PROPERTY OWNED BY RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS WHO REFUSED TO GIVE PERMISSION FOR COMPANY SURVEYORS TO BE ON THEIR LAND.

NAVIGATOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY LLC TOOK VICKI AND WILLIAM HULSE TO COURT, SEEKING A PERMANENT INJUNCTION FORCING THE LANDOWNERS TO ALLOW COMPANY SURVEYS OF THEIR LAND.

THE HULSE’S HAVE REFUSED NAVIGATORS REQUEST AND CLAIMED IT IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL TO BE FORCED INTO ALLOWING SURVEYORS ACCESS TO THEIR PROPERTY.

THE OBJECTION BY HULSE’S ATTORNEY IS REGARDING A RULING BY A DIFFERENT JUDGE ON ANOTHER LAWSUIT INVOLVING NAVIGATOR AND A CLAY COUNTY RESIXDENT LAST WEEK.

THAT JUDGE RULED THAT NAVIGATOR COMPLIED WITH THE NECESSARY STATUTORY REQUIREMENTS AS IT RELATES TO THE MAILING OF THE NOTICE LETTER TO THE CLAY COUNTY RESIDENT VIA RESTRICTED CERTIFIED MAIL TO SURVEY HIS LAND.

NAVIGATOR ASKED FOR THAT RULING TO BE ENTERED AS SUPPLEMENTAL AUTHORITY FOR THE JUDGE DECIDING THE WOODBURY COUNTY CASE.

HULSE’S ATTORNEY OBJECTS ON GROUNDS THAT THEY NEVER RECEIVED PROPER NOTICE AND NEVER SIGNED A LETTER UNLIKE IN THE CLAY COUNTY CASE.

THE CLAY COUNTY JUDGE ALSO DID NOT RULE ON THE CONSTITUTIONALITY OF IOWA CODE IN THE CASE, AND WILL PRESIDE IN A BENCH TRIAL IN THAT MATTER ON APRIL 19TH.