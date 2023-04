TRAIN DERAILMENT REPAIRS CONTINUE

THERE’S STILL NO CAUSE DETERMINED FOR A TRAIN DERAILMENT ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE THURSDAY EVENING.

A UNION PACIFIC SPOKESPERSON SAYS ABOUT A DOZEN CARS ON A FREIGHT TRAIN DERAILED UPRIGHT ON THE EDGE OF THEIR SIOUX CITY YARD AT THE INTERSECTION OF 28TH AND FLOYD BOULEVARD AROUND 6 P.M.

THERE WERE NO INJURIES AND NO RELEASES OF CONTENTS FROM ANY OF THE RAIL CARS. UNION PACIFIC CREWS PUT ALL CARS BACK ON THE RAILS FRIDAY MORNING AND REPAIR WORK IS CURRENTLY IN PROGRESS.

FLOYD BLVD HAS COMPLETELY REOPENED TO TRAFFIC, BUT 28TH STREET WILL REMAIN CLOSED FOR A FEW DAYS DUE TO REPAIR WORK.

THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.