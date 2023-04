SIOUX CENTER & HULL ADDED TO REGIONAL WATER SYSTEM

TWO CITIES IN SIOUX COUNTY HAVE BEEN CONNECTED TO THE LEWIS AND CLARK REGIONAL WATER SYSTEM THIS WEEK.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TROY LARSON SAYS SIOUX CENTER AND HULL ARE NOW PART OF THE SYSTEM:

LARSON SAYS EACH COMMUNITY WILL SUPPLEMENT THEIR OWN WATER SUPPLY:

AND LARSON SAYS MORE WATER WILL BE AVAILABLE IF THE CITIES NEED IT:

THE SYSTEM USES WATER FROM WELLS NEAR THE MISSOURI RIVER SOUTH OF VERMILLION AND PIPES IT TO TOWNS AND CITIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA, IOWA AND MINNESOTA.

THREE MEMBER CITIES ARE STILL WAITING FOR WATER; SHELDON AND SIBLEY IN IOWA AND MADISON IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

Jerry Oster WNAX