PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY FOR FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE

THE 2023 FRIENDS OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOK LOVERS BOOK SALE BEGINS LATER THIS MONTH.

THE ANNUAL SALE WILL OPEN THURSDAY, APRIL 20TH AT 4:00PM IN THE FORMER CHUCK-E-CHEESE LOCATION AT THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL ON SERGEANT ROAD.

THE LIBRARY PROGRAM FUNDRAISER WILL HAVE THOUSANDS OF BOOKS, PICTURE BOOKS, DVDS, CDS, AND VINYL RECORDS FOR SALE.

HARDCOVER BOOKS, DVDS AND RECORDINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR $4, PAPERBACKS FOR $2, AND CHILDREN’S PICTURE BOOKS FOR A DOLLAR.

THE SALE RUNS THROUGH SATURDAY, APRIL 29TH.