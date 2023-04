Herky Hawk Bobble Honors Iowa Women’s Basketball

THE IOWA HAWKEYES WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM GENERATED A LOT OF ATTENTION IN THEIR RECENT RUN TO THE NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.

THE LATEST BUZZ IS A LIMITED-EDITION BOBBLEHEAD TO COMMEMORATE THE TEAM’S RECORD-BREAKING SEASON.

PHIL SKLAR OF THE NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM IN MILWAUKEE UNVEILED THE LATEST SPECIAL EDITION BOBBLEHEAD FRIDAY:

HERKY1 OC…HIGH FLYING HAWKEYES. :18

THE NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM IS THE OFFICIAL PRODUCER OF LICENSED UNIVERSITY OF IOWA BOBBLEHEADS.

SKLAR SAYS HE IS GETTING ASKED FREQUENTLY IF CAITLIN CLARK OR COACH LISA BLUDER ARE GOING TO BE FEATURED WITH THEIR OWN BOBBLES ANYTIME SOON:

HERKY2 OC……..WHEN IT HAPPENS. :15

EACH BOBBLEHEAD IS INDIVIDUALLY NUMBERED AND THEY ARE EXPECTED TO SHIP IN JULY:

HERKY3 OC……..IN HISTORY. :15

IOWA’S MAGICAL RUN FELL SHORT IN A 102-85 LOSS TO THIRD-SEEDED LSU TO FINISH 31-7 OVERALL.