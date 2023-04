DRY CONDITIONS CONTRIBUTE TO GRASS FIRES

DRY CONDITIONS IN SIOUXLAND LED TO A FEW GRASS FIRES STARTING IN THE MORNINGSIDE AND SINGING HILLS AREA FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO A MID AFTERNOON GRASS FIRE ALONG SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD NEAR THE FLOYD MONUMENT.

SMOKE FROM THAT FIRE OBSCURED DRIVERS VISION AND SLOWED TRAFFIC FROM GLENN AVENUE TO LINCOLN WAY.

A SECOND GRASS FIRE WAS ALSO REPORTED IN THE VICINITY NORTH OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD AND SINGING HILLS BOULEVARD NEAR LINE DRIVE.

OTHER GRASS FIRES WERE REPORTED AROUND THE GENERAL AREA BECAUSE OF THE DRY CONDITIONS.

NO INJURIES OR MAJOR DAMAGE HAD BEEN REPORTED.

Iowa DOT Traffic Camera photos