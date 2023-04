IT WAS SLOW GOING THROUGH THE METRO CORRIDOR ON INTERSTATE 29 MID- AFTERNOON FRIDAY BECAUSE OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT.

THE CRASH HAPPENED AROUND 2:30 P.M. AT MILE MARKER 147 JUST OFF THE SOUTHBOUND ON-RAMP COMING UP FROM THE NEW RIVERFRONT PARK CONSTRUCTION AREA.

TRAFFIC QUICKLY BACKED UP ON THE SOUTHBOUND LANES FOR OVER A HALF HOUR.

NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN THE ACCIDENT.

Iowa DOT Traffic Camera photo