WALTHILL MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A WALTHILL, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES.

29-YEAR-OLD COLLIN PARKER WAS SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT IN OMAHA TO 110 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT FOR CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METH AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM IN FURTHERANCE OF A DRUG TRAFFICKING CRIME.

THE CHARGES STEMMED FROM AN INCIDENT IN AUGUST OF 2021 WHEN OFFICERS STOPPED A VEHICLE IN MACY, NEBRASKA, CONTAINING FOUR PEOPLE, INCLUDING PARKER AND CO-DEFENDANT TERRENCE SHERMAN.

OFFICERS DISCOVERED AROUND 123 GRAMS OF METH, SCALES, BAGGIES, AND A 12-GAUGE SHOTGUN.

SHERMAN PLED GUILTY ON FEBRUARY 23RD AND IS SCHEDULED TO BE SENTENCED ON MAY 24TH.