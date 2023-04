NO ONE WAS INJURED WHEN AROUND TEN CARS FROM A UNION PACIFIC TRAIN DERAILED AROUND 28TH AND FLOYD BOULEVARD JUST BEFORE 6 P.M.THURSDAY EVENING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER JOHN TYLER SAYS THE TRAIN WAS TRAVELING SOUTHBOUND WITH TANKER CARS AND REFRIGERATOR CARS WHEN THE INCIDENT TOOK PLACE.

HE SAYS THERE WERE NO HAZARDOUS MATERIALS INVOLVED AND THE CAUSE OF THE DERAILMENT WAS UNKNOWN.

NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC ON FLOYD BOULEVARD WAS AFFECTED BY THE ACCIDENT.