Northwestern Prepares To Defend NAIA Football Title

On the heels of the program’s first national football title since 1983, the defending NAIA national champion Northwestern Red Raiders unveiled their 2023 schedule.

This year’s slate features one non-conference game with the rest being a full Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) schedule.

The season starts with Northwestern playing four of their first five games away from Orange City.

The schedule features five home contests and six road trips for coach Matt McCarty and squad.

The Raiders are entering the eighth season under the direction of McCarty where they have posted a 79%-win percentage, including an 83% mark in GPAC play.

McCarty has a record of 67-18.

2023 SCHEDULE

9.2 at Concordia (Neb.)

9.9 at Drake

9.16 Doane [Senior Day]

9.23 at Mount Marty

9.30 at Midland

10.7 Hastings [Homecoming]

10.14 at Briar Cliff

10.21 Dordt

10.28 Morningside

11.4 at Dakota Wesleyan

11.11 Jamestown

The season is set to open on Saturday, September 2 when the Red Raiders will hit the road for Seward, Neb. to battle the Bulldogs of Concordia University (Neb.).

For the first time since 1997, the Red Raiders and the Bulldogs of Drake University will meet on the gridiron in Des Moines, Iowa inside Drake Stadium.

It will be the fourth time that the two teams meet, with Drake holding a 2-1 series lead.

The lone Northwestern win came back in 1996 in Orange City, though Drake squeaked out a 27-20 win in Des Moines in 1997.