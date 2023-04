HARD ROCK HOTEL PARTNERS WITH HABITAT FOR HUMANITY ON RE-STORE PROJECT

THE HOTEL PART OF THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO OF SIOUX CITY IS CLOSED FOR THE NEXT MONTH TO UNDERGO A REFURBUSHING OF ALL 54 OF THE GUEST ROOMS.

NEW FURNITURE IS BEING BROUGHT IN AS PART OF THAT, AND THE CURRENT FURNITURE IS GOING TO HELP A LOCAL NON PROFIT.

SHAYLA BECKER IS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY, WHICH IS THE RECIPIENT OF THE HOTEL’S FURNITURE:

THAT HOTEL FURNITURE INCLUDES CHAIRS, LAMPS AND RED, WHITE AND BLUE DRESSER SETS WITH A PATRIOTIC MOTIF:

THE HABITAT RE-STORE ON TRI-VIEW AVENUE HAS THE HARD ROCK FURNITURE ON SALE TO THE PUBLIC, BUT ALSO OTHER ITEMS AND SUPPLIES TO HELP FURNISH YOUR HOME:

WITH THE WEATHER WARMING UP, BECKER SAYS CONSTRUCTION OF NEW HABITAT HOMES IN SIOUXLAND IS ABOUT TO RAMP BACK UP TOO:

IF YOU WANT TO HELP, CALL SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY AT 712-255-6244 OR EMAIL THEM AT INFO@SIOUXLAND HABITAT DOT ORG.