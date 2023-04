EASTER SUNDAY IS THIS WEEKEND AND THE GOSPEL MISSION OF SIOUX CITY IS GOING TO HOLD THEIR FIRST EASTER SERVICE, WITH AN EASTER DINNER TO FOLLOW.

THE INAUGURAL EASTER CHURCH SERVICE WILL BEGIN AT 4 P.M.IN THE MISSION’S CHAPEL, WHICH IS LOCATED AT 500 BLUFF STREET JUST WEST OF DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

FOLLOWING THE HOUR LONG SERVICE AT 5 PM, THE MISSION WILL SERVE A SMOKED HAM DINNER WITH ALL OF THE FIXINGS.

THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND BOTH THE EASTER SERVICE AND THE DINNER.