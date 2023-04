CHANGES COMING TO IOWA LOTTERY

THE IOWA LOTTERY HAS BEGUN THE PROCESS OF TRANSITIONING FROM A 365 DAY TO 180 DAY TIME LIMIT FOR REDEEMING WINNING LOTTO TICKETS.

SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER, SAYS 180 DAYS IS THE STANDARD FOR MOST LOTTERIES IN THE COUNTRY.

NEUBAUER SAYS.

NEUBAUER SAYS. THE FIRST STEP IN THE PROCESS IS WHAT’S CALLED A STEP DOWN, WHERE THE LOTTERY GRADUALLY DROPS THE LIMIT ON ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASES.

SHE SAYS.

SHE SAYS. PLAYERS ARE NORMALLY ABLE TO PURCHASE TICKETS FOR TEN STRAIGHT DRAWINGS WHICH COULD LEAD TO SEVERAL TICKETS WITH DIFFERENT EXPIRATION TIMES.

REDEEM3 OC……AND THE LOTTERY” :13

NEUBAUER SAYS THE STEP DOWN ALLOWS THEM TO MAKE A GOOD TRANSITION TO THE NEW TIME LIMIT.

SHE SAYS IT IS A TEMPORARY CHANGE FOR THOSE WHO LIKE TO BUY SEVERAL TICKETS IN ONE STOP.

REDEEM4 OC……IN ADVANCE” :16

THE CHANGE HAS A LITTLE BIGGER IMPACT THAN OTHERS BECAUSE THE STEP DOWN IS HAPPENING FOR FOUR GAMES AT ONCE.