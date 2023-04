BOSN APPOINTED TO UNICAMERAL

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS APPOINTED CAROLYN BOSN OF LINCOLN AS THE NEXT REPRESENTATIVE FOR DISTRICT 25 IN THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE.

BOSN IS AN ATTORNEY AND ADJUNCT PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA COLLEGE OF LAW.

SHE WILL COMPLETE THE FINAL YEAR OF LINCOLN SENATOR SUZANNE GEIST’S TERM, WHICH ENDS IN JANUARY OF 2025.

GEIST ANNOUNCED HER RESIGNATION WEDNESDAY, SAYING SHE INTENDS TO FOCUS ON HER MAYORAL CAMPAIGN.

BOSN WILL TAKE HER SEAT WHEN THE LEGISLATURE CONVENES ON TUESDAY, APRIL 11TH.