X’s Add Two More Bats To Lineup

The Sioux City Explorers have signed infielder Kelvin Melean who will join the club for the 2023 season.

Melean, 24, is a native of Guatire,Venezuela and most recently played for Tiburones de La Guaira of the Venezuelan Winter League, appearing in 5 games this past winter.

Melean spent a total of six seasons in the San Diego Padres organization after originally signing in 2016.

His 2022 season included stops in Ft Wayne (A), San Antonio (AA) and El Paso (AAA) combining to hit .238 with 3 HR and 29 RBI.

During his six seasons with the Padres organization he amassed a career batting average of .247, along with 12 home runs, 75 doubles and 171 RBI.

Melean has proven to be a threat on the base paths as well, with 33 career stolen bags.

Melean’s best season came in 2019, when he was an All-Star third baseman for the Tri-City Dust Devils.

During that season, he hit .308 with 1 HR and 27 RBI, over the course of 50 games.

In addition, the Explorers have acquired Catcher Wilfredo Gimenez, from the Lake Country Dockhounds in exchange for infielder Blake Tiberi.

Gimenez, 32, most recently played for Leones De Caracas of the

Venezuelan Winter League this past winter, hitting at a .342 clip over 11 games.

A native of Maracay, Venezuela, Gimenez originally signed with the Florida Marlins in 2008 and spent 7 seasons in the Marlins organization.

He is a four-year American Association veteran, having previously caught for Gary SouthShore, Fargo Moorhead, and Lake Country since joining the league in 2017.

Last season with the Dockhounds, Gimenez posted career

highs in home runs (8), runs batted in (42), and doubles (17), over the course of 79 games played.

Gimenez has been stellar defensively as well, having played both at first base and behind the plate over the course of his career, posting a .992 fielding percentage and throwing out over 20% of attempted base stealers.

The Sioux City Explorers begin their 31st season at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday, May 12th against the Kansas City Monarchs.

Tickets for the upcoming season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.