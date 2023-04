STORMS CAUSE MORE DAMAGE IN IOWA TUESDAY NIGHT

A SURVEY TEAM FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IS LOOKING OVER THE DAMAGE FROM A TORNADO THAT TOUCHED DOWN IN SOUTH-CENTRAL IOWA TUESDAY NIGHT NEAR KNOXVILLE AND PLEASANTVILLE.

THERE WERE MULTIPLE REPORTS OF FUNNEL CLOUDS AND TORNADOES IN MARION AND WARREN COUNTIES, BUT IT APPEARS ONLY A SINGLE TWISTER REACHED THE GROUND.

THERE WERE DOZENS OF REPORTS OF HAIL ACROSS A WIDE SECTION OF IOWA, DAMAGING THE SIDING AND ROOFS OF HOMES, SMASHING WINDOWS AND DENTING VEHICLES FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE STATE TO THE NORTHEAST.

SOME OF THE LARGER HAIL REPORTS WERE UP TO THREE INCHES IN DIAMETER IN THE OSCEOLA AREA AND DAVENPORT.

THE QUAD CITIES REPORTED PEAK WIND GUSTS OF 90 MILE AN HOUR STRAIGHT-LINE WINDS WHICH BROKE OFF TREE LIMBS AND CAUSED POWER OUTAGES.