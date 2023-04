SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN LEADERS WEIGH IN ON TRUMP INDICTMENT

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS REACTED TO THE INDICTMENT AND ARREST OF FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ON TUESDAY.

IN A TWEET, NOEM SAID SHE BELIEVES THE PROSECUTION OF TRUMP IS POLITICAL, AND THAT MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY ALVIN BRAGG NEEDS TO “GET HIS PRIORITIES STRAIGHT,” REFERRING TO HIGH CRIME STATS IN NEW YORK.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR JOHN THUNE SAYS THE INDICTMENT OF TRUMP “LOOKS LIKE A POLITICAL AGENDA RUN AMOK.”

THE SENATE MINORITY WHIP IN A STATEMENT ADDED THAT IT’S CLEAR WHY PREVIOUS MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OPTED AGAINST PROSECUTING THE FORMER PRESIDENT.

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS SAID IN A STATEMENT, THAT THE TRUMP PROSECUTION “SHOULD CONCERN EVERYONE,” ADDING “THE INTEGRITY OF OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM” IS CALLED INTO QUESTION.