MIDWEST ECONOMY CONTINUES ON BUMPY PATH

THE MONTHLY SURVEY OF SUPPLY MANAGERS AND BUSINESS LEADERS IN IOWA AND EIGHT OTHER MIDWEST STATES FINDS THE ECONOMY’S NUMBERS SLIPPED SLIGHTLY DURING MARCH.

CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY ECONOMIST ERNIE GOSS SAYS RECESSION WARNING SIGNALS HAVE BEEN FLASHING FOR THREE MONTHS, BUT THERE ARE SIGNS OF SLOW GROWTH DEPSITE ONGOING INFLATION.

ECON7 OC…LIKE FINANCE. :13

GOSS SAYS EVEN THOUGH SURVEY NUMBERS SHOWED A SLIGHT DECLINE IN THE PAST MONTH, THEY WERE STILL TRENDING POSITIVE:

ECON8 OC……..50 BEING GROWTH NEUTRAL :14

GOSS SAYS THERE ARE STILL ISSUES BUSINESS MANAGERS ARE CONCERNED ABOUT:

ECON9 OC…NINE STATES. :20

THE REPORT INCLUDED A LOOK BACK AT LAST YEAR FOR IOWA.

THE STATE’S TOP THREE EXPORTED MANUFACTURED GOODS FOR 2022 WERE MACHINERY AT $4 BILLION, PROCESSED FOOD AT $3.9 BILLION AND CHEMICALS AT $3 BILLION DOLLARS.