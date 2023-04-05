Iowa Women’s Basketball Team Won’t Be Visiting The White House

First Lady Jill Biden is walking back her suggestion that both LSU and runner-up Iowa go to the White House.

The LSU Tigers claimed their first women’s national title on Sunday, beating the Hawkeyes, and Mrs.Biden said both teams should come to the White House.

Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder declined the possible invite, but said the First Lady and President could stop by Carver Hawkeye Arena any time.

Iowa star player Caitlin Clark stated in an ESPN interview that only the Tigers should visit the White House because “that’s for LSU.”

LSU star Angel Reese called Biden’s suggestion “a joke,” later adding “We’ll go to the Obamas.”

Even with the First Lady rescinding her invite to Iowa, LSU players remain split on whether to go.