IOWA LAWMAKERS WORK TO FIND SCHOOL BILL COMPROMISE

THE IOWA HOUSE AND SENATE ARE TRYING TO REACH A COMPROMISE ON AN EDUCATION BILL PACKAGE THAT’S 40 PAGES LONG.

SEVERAL PRIORITY ISSUES ARE INCLUDED IN THE PACKAGE THE HOUSE FORWARDED TO THE SENATE SUCH AS ALTERNATIVE PATHWAYS FOR TEACHER LICENSING AND DEFINING WHAT WOULD BE CONSIDERED AGE APPROPRIATE SCHOOL LIBRARY BOOKS.

SENATE EDUCATION COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN KEN ROZENBOOM FROM OSKALOOSA, SAYS THIS IS HOW THE LEGISLATIVE PROCESS OFTEN WORKS:

SKYLER WHEELER OF HULL IS CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE EDUCATION COMMITTEE.

HE SAYS REPUBLICANS INTEND TO HELP PARENTS ASSERT THEIR RIGHTS IN SCHOOLS.

THE BILL IN ITS INITIAL FORM CAME FROM GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND G-O-P SENATORS APPROVED THE BILL TWO WEEKS AGO AFTER SOME TWEAKS.

THE CURRENT BILL WOULD REQUIRE AN ADMINISTRATOR TO NOTIFY A PARENT IF A STUDENT ASKS TO BE KNOWN BY A DIFFERENT NAME OR PRONOUN AT SCHOOL.

IT ALSO FORBIDS INSTRUCTION ABOUT SEXUAL ORIENTATION OR GENDER IDENTITY IN KINDERGARTEN THROUGH SIXTH GRADE CLASSROOMS.

ROZENBOOM WILL BE MEETING WITH THE GOVERNOR’S STAFF TO REVIEW THE HOUSE CHANGES AND ADDITIONS.

