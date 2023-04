THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL SOON CLOSE LANES ON U-S HIGHWAY 75 FOR A REPAVING PROJECT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY BETWEEN HINTON AND MERRILL.

STARTING NEXT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12TH, NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC ON U-S 75 BETWEEN HINTON AND MERRILL WILL BE SWITCHED TO THE SOUTHBOUND LANES IN A HEAD TO HEAD CONFIGURATION.

THE WORK WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE SUMMER UNTIL OCTOBER 20TH.

DURING CONSTRUCTION, DRIVERS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO MAKE LEFT TURNS IN THE WORK ZONE ON THAT STRETCH OF HIGHWAY.

File photo