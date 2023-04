FIVE BELOW! STORE TO OPEN AT MARKETPLACE MALL

A NEW RETAIL STORE IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN THE MARKETPLACE MALL ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THE DISCOUNT RETAILER FIVE BELOW! WILL BE LOCATED NEAR WILMES HARDWARE IN PART OF THE FORMER SHOPKO STORE.

COMPANY OFFICIALS SAY THE TENATIVE OPENING WILL TAKE PLACE ON JULY 28TH.

THIS WILL BE THE SECOND FIVE BELOW! LOCATION IN SIOUX CITY.

THE COMPANY ALSO HAS A STORE NEXT TO KOHL’S IN THE LAKEPORT COMMONS AREA.

Photo by CBS-14