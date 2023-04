MORE ROAD CONSTRUCTION HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

SGT. MARK HUBERTY OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS PAVING WORK ON ELK CREEK ROAD BETWEEN OLD LAKEPORT ROAD AND DEROCHER PATH IS SET TO BEGIN NEXT MONDAY:

ACCESS TO EXISTING HOMES AND BUSINESSES WILL BE MAINTAINED.

THE ELK CREEK ROAD PROJECT WAS AWARDED TO HULSTEIN EXCAVATING IN THE AMOUNT OF $831,778.

THE PROJECT IS FUNDED BETWEEN THE CITY, WOODBURY COUNTY, AND THE DEVELOPER.