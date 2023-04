SNAP BENEFIT DEBATE CONTINUES IN DES MOINES

THE DEBATE CONTINUES IN DES MOINES ON A BILL TO REQUIRE MORE FREQUENT INCOME CHECKS AND A NEW ASSET TEST FOR IOWANS RECEIVING FOOD STAMPS OR HEALTH CARE COVERAGE THROUGH MEDICAID.

A PUBLIC HEARING WAS HELD TUESDAY IN THE IOWA CAPITOL ON THE ISSUE.

VALERIE PETERSEN, ASSOCIATE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FOODBANK OF SIOUXLAND IN SIOUX CITY SPOKE THERE, SAYING THE PROPOSED CHANGES WILL PUSH VULNERABLE IOWANS FARTHER INTO POVERTY:

ANDRES REYES, THE SENIOR PASTOR OF THE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, SPOKE IN FAVOR OF THE BILL:

DARLA CHAPPELL OF ST. DONATUS – A SMALL TOWN NEAR THE ILLINOIS BORDER, SAYS SHE USED TO WORK IN A BANK AND SAW PEOPLE GETTING GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE FROM MORE THAN ONE STATE.

CARLYN CROWE OF THE IOWA DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES COUNCIL SAYS MANY IOWANS WITH DISABILITIES WILL LOSE MEDICAID COVERAGE BECAUSE OF THE ASSET TEST FOR THE ENTIRE HOUSEHOLD.

THE BILL PASSED THE SENATE TWO WEEKS AGO WITH THE SUPPORT OF ALL 34 REPUBLICANS AND OPPOSITION FROM ALL 16 DEMOCRATS.

IT CLEARED A HOUSE COMMITTEE LAST WEEK AND IS ELIGIBLE FOR DEBATE IN THE FULL HOUSE.

