REYNOLDS SIGNS BILL TO CONDENSE IA GOVERNMENT

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED A BILL INTO LAW THAT WILL CONSOLIDATE 37 STATE AGENCIES INTO JUST 16 DEPARTMENTS AND ELIMINATE DOZENS OF UNFILLED POSITIONS IN STATE GOVERNMENT.

THE GOVERNOR PAID A CONSULTANT NEARLY A MILLION DOLLARS TO DRAFT THE REORGANIZATION PLAN.

THE NON-PARTISAN LEGISLATIVE SERVICES AGENCY PROJECTS THE PLAN WILL ELIMINATE ABOUT 200 FULL TIME POSITIONS IN STATE GOVERNMENT THAT AREN’T FILLED TODAY AND SAVE ABOUT 12-AND-A-HALF MILLION DOLLARS A YEAR.

THE GOVERNOR’S STAFF ESTIMATES THE STATE WILL SAVE ABOUT 215 MILLION DOLLARS OVER FOUR YEARS.

SHE EXPECTS MOST IF NOT ALL THE CHANGES TO BE IN PLACE WHEN THE NEXT STATE FISCAL YEAR BEGINS JULY 1ST.

THE 16 STATE AGENCY DIRECTORS AND REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS GATHERED IN THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE AT THE STATEHOUSE FOR THE BILL SIGNING CEREMONY ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON.