HEADINGTON PARK SPLASHPAD APPROVED

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS GIVEN THE GREEN LIGHT TO CONSTRUCTION OF A SPLASH PAD AT HEADINGTON PARK LOCATED AT 2951 ISABELLA STREET.

ANGEL WALLACE OF THE CITY PARKS AND RECEATION DDEPARTMENT SAYS THE SPLASH PAD PROJECT INCLUDES A RESTROOM AT THE SITE, NEW SIDEWALK CONSTRUCTION AND WILL COMPLIMENT THE EXSTING PLAY AREAS AT THE WESTSIDE PARK:

THE COST OF THE NEW SPLASHPAD IS ESTIMATED AT $500,000.

BIDS FOR THE PROJECT WILL BE RECEIVED ON APRIL 18TH WITH WORK TO BE COMPLETED BY OCTOBER 15TH.