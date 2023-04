COUNCIL PASSES INITIAL READING OF CITY SEWER RATE INCREASE

ON MONDAY THE CITY COUNCIL PASSED THE FIRST READING OF A PROPOSED INCREASE IN SEWER RATES FOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL USERS.

THE PROPOSED RATE INCREASE OVER SEVEN YEARS WILL PAY FOR A $580 MILLION DOLLAR REMODEL OF THE CITY’S HALF CENTURY OLD WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT.

WILL MORTON OF HAZEN AND SAWYER, THE PROJECT CONSULTANT, EXPLAINED WHAT THE INCREASE WOULD BE FOR A TYPICAL SIOUX CITY FAMILY:

MORTON SAYS OUR LARGEST INDUSTRIAL USERS WOULD SEE A BIG INCREASE OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS IN WHAT THEY WILL BE CHARGED:

SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS IS OUR LARGEST LOCAL INDUSTRIAL USER.

COUNCILWOMAN JULIE SCHOENHERR EXPRESSED CONCERN ABOUT THE INCREASE TO UTIL;ITIES DIRECTOR TOM PINGEL;

THREE READINGS MUST PASS FOR THE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT, BEGINNING JULY 1ST.

THE CITY WILL APPLY FOR A 30-YEAR LOAN FROM THE STATE TO PAY FOR THE RECONSTRUCTION OF THE WASTEWATER PLANT.

THE RATE INCREASE WILL FUND THE LOAN REPAYMENT.