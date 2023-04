CITY COUNCIL SETS OFFICIAL BUDGET HEARING DATE

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS SET A DATE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING FOR ADOPTING THE ANNUAL BUDGET FOR THE FISCAL YEAR STARTING THIS JULY 1ST AND ENDING JUNE 30TH OF 2024 AND FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2024 – 2028 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM.

THE PUBLIC HEARING WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING OF APRIL 17TH AT 4:00 P.M. IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS,

IOWA CODE REQUIRES A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET ESTIMATES FOR THE PROPOSED EXPENDITURES, INCOME AND THE AMOUNT TO BE RAISED BY PROPERTY TAXATION AND THE TAX LEVIES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1ST.