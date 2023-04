CITY COUNCIL PASSES 1ST READING OF EMPLOYEE RESIDENCY RULE CHANGE

MOST CITY GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES OF SIOUX CITY WOULD NOT BE REQUIRED TO LIVE IN THE CITY LIMIT AREA UNDER A PROPOSAL BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL.

UNDER THE CURRENT RESIDENCY REQUIREMENT, CITY EMPLOYEES ARE REQUIRED TO LIVE WITHIN TEN MILES OF THE CITY LIMITS.

THE NEW PROPOSAL WOULD ALLOW EMPLOYEES SUCH AS FIREFIGHTERS OR POLICE OFFICERS TO LIVE WITHIN FIFTY MILES OF THE CITY LIMITS WITHIN THE STATE OF IOWA AND WITHIN THIRTY MILES OF THE CITY LIMITS WITHIN THE STATES OF NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS FAVORS THE CHANGE:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT WAS ONE OF TWO COUNCIL MEMBERS OPPOSED TO THE IDEA:

THE COUNCIL APPROVED THE FIRST OF THREE REQUIRED READINGS OF THE PROPOSAL 3-2 WITH MATTHEW O’KANE VOTING NO WITH SCOTT.

THE CURRENT REQUIREMENT OF RESIDING WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS WILL NOT CHANGE FOR THE CITY MANAGER, ASSISTANT CITY MANAGER, AND DEPARTMENT HEADS.