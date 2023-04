CITY ASSESSOR TO HOLD PUBLIC FORUM THURSDAY EVENING

IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR RECENT SIOUX CITY PROPERTY VALUATION STATEMENT THAT WAS ISSUED, YOU CAN VOICE YOUR CONCERNS TO THE CITY ASSESSOR AT AN UPCOMING PUBLIC FORUM.

ASSESSOR TYLER ERICKSON WILL CONDUCT A PUBLIC MEETING THIS THURSDAY EVENING AT 6:30 P.M. IN THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.

ERICKSON SAYS NEARLY ALL RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY IS SEEING AN INCREASE IN ASSESSED VALUE, AS 2022 WAS A SELLER’S MARKET DUE TO LOW INVENTORY AND HIGH DEMAND, WHICH LED TO HIGHER HOME SALES PRICES.

ERICKSON WILL ALSO TALK ABOUT THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ASSESSED VALUE AND TAXABLE VALUE AND HOW THE STATE ROLLBACK WORKS.