WOODBURY DEMOCRATS ELECT NEW LEADERSHIP

WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATS ELECTED NEW LEADERSHIP AT THEIR BI-ANNUAL CAUCUS AND ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING LAST WEEK AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY.

AMANDA GIBSON OF SIOUX CITY WAS ELECTED TO SERVE AS CHAIRPERSON.

DAVE DAWSON OF LAWTON AND LINDA SANTI OF SIOUX CITY WERE ELECTED TO SERVE AS CO-VICE CHAIRS.

LETI O’KANE OF SIOUX CITY WAS ELECTED TO SERVE AS TREASURER; AND KAREN HAVLICEK OF MOVILLE WAS REELECTED TO SERVE AS SECRETARY.

THE OFFICERS WERE ELECTED TO SERVE A TWO-YEAR TERM.

OUTGOING CHAIR JEREMY DUMKRIEGER WAS RECOGNIZED FOR HIS YEARS OF SERVICE.