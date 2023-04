TRIPLE FATALITY IN DAKOTA COUNTY TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

THREE PEOPLE ARE DEAD FOLLOWING A THREE VEHICLE CRASH EARLY MONDAY MORNING IN DAKOTA COUNTY.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A WESTBOUND ACURA ON HIGHWAY 35 LEFT ITS LANE AROUND 430 A.M. AND SIDESWIPED AN ONCOMING EASTBOUND BUICK.

THE ACURA THEN COLLIDED WITH AN EASTBOUND SEMI TRAILER.

THREE PEOPLE IN THE ACURA WERE INJURED AND PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

NO OTHER INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED NEAR MILE MARKER 52 OF HIGHWAY 35.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF AND NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION.