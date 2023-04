A TERRIL IOWA MAN HAS DIED AFTER HIS THE TRACTOR HE WAS DRIVING WAS STRUCK BY A PICKUP TRUCK SUNDAY EVENING IN CLAY COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 77-YEAR-OLD ROLAND TAYLOR WAS DRIVING HIS UTILITY TRACTOR NORTH ON HIGHWAY 71 NEAR 300TH STREET WHEN IT WAS STRUCK FROM BEHIND BY A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 68-YEAR-OLD JON HJELM OF SPENCER.

TAYLOR WAS THROWN FROM THE TRACTOR AND DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

THE TRACTOR ENDED UP IN THE MEDIAN.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.