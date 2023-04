SIXTEEN TORNADOES CONFIRMED IN IOWA LAST FRIDAY

PRELIMINARY REPORTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE QUAD CITIES SHOWS AT LEAST 16 TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN EASTERN IOWA FRIDAY.

LEAD METEOROLOGIST, JUSTIN SCHULTZ, SAYS THE VAST MAJORITY OF THE TORNADOES SURVEYED WERE OF THE E-F-ZERO TO E-F-TWO RANGE.

HE SAYS. THE STRONGEST TORNADO TRAVELED THROUGH KEOKUK AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES:

THE E-F-FOUR TORNADO HAD A WIDTH OF 600 YARDS BY THE TIME IT HIT ITS PEAK, AND DID LOTS OF DAMAGE.

THERE WERE NINE PEOPLE CONFIRMED INJURED IN THE TORNADOES — AND NO ONE WAS KILLED.

SCHULTZ SAYS THAT’S BECAUSE MANY OF THE TWISTERS HAD A SHORT LIFE.

THAT TORNADO HAD ESTIMATED PEAK WINDS OF 170 MILES AN HOUR.

PHOTO COURTESY CBS-14