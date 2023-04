GRASSLEY WANTS MORE INFO ON CHINA SPY BALLOON

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS RENEWING HIS CALL FOR THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO DISCLOSE ALL IT KNOWS ABOUT THE HIGH-ALTITUDE CHINESE BALLOON THAT FLEW ACROSS THE U-S IN FEBRUARY.

N-B-C REPORTED MONDAY THAT THE SPY BALLOON — WHICH CHINA CLAIMED WAS A WEATHER BALLOON BLOWN OFF COURSE — WAS ABLE TO GATHER INTELLIGENCE FROM SEVERAL U-S MILITARY SITES AND TRANSMIT IT BACK TO BEIJING IN REAL TIME.

BALLOON4 OC…… “BRIEFING ON THAT” :11

THE REPORT SAYS THE BALLOON MANAGED TO MAKE MULTIPLE PASSES OVER SOME SITES, INCLUDING FLYING IN A FIGURE-EIGHT, BEFORE A U-S FIGHTER JET SHOT IT DOWN OFF THE SOUTH CAROLINA COAST.

GRASSLEY SAYS THERE ARE ALREADY CLEAR LAWS DICTATING HOW OUR AIRSPACE IS NOT TO BE VIOLATED.

BALLOON5 OC…….”AGAINST CHINA” :14

A TOTAL OF FOUR BALLOONS WERE SHOT DOWN DURING FEBRUARY, INCLUDING TWO NEAR ALASKA AND A THIRD OVER LAKE HURON.

GRASSLEY SAYS AMERICA NEEDS TO SHOW CHINA AND THE WORLD OUR STRENGTH AND THAT WE’LL DEFEND OUR BORDERS — AND OUR ALLIES.

BALLOON6 OC…… “ALLIANCES WITH” :16

AT THE URGING OF CONGRESS, GRASSLEY SAYS THE U-S IS ALSO PUSHING TO PULL MANUFACTURING OUT OF CHINA AND RELOCATE IT IN THE U-S.

Radio Iowa