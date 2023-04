FEENSTRA SAYS MORE HOUSING HELPS END WORKFORCE SHORTAGES

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WAS IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY MORNING, TOURING TWO APARTMENT BUILDINGS AND TALKING ABOUT THE CONNECTION BETWEEN HOUSING AND WORKFORCE SHORTAGES.

THE HULL REPUBLICAN FIRST STOPPED AT THE ABERDEEN APARTMENTS, A PROJECT THAT TOOK SHAPE BY REMODELING THE FORMER CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL ANNEX AND GYMNASIUM ON JACKSON STREET INTO TWENTY LIVING UNITS:

APTS1 OC…….MAKE THIS HAPPEN. :20

FEENSTRA SAYS PROJECTS LIKE THE ABERDEEN PROVIDE NEEDED HOUSING FOR SIOUX CITY’S WORKFORCE.

APTS2 OC……..FOR EVERYBODY. :21

HALF OF THE OLD CENTRAL GYM IS NOW A LARGE COMMUNITY ROOM FOR TENANTS.

IT STILL HAS THE BASKETBALL COURT FLOOR AND A COUPLE OF THE HOOPS ARE STILL SUSPENDED FROM THE CEILING:

APTS3 OC………GOT IT DONE. :20

FEENSTRA ALSO TOURED THE EVERETT APARTMENTS AND THEN HEADED FOR IDA GROVE FOR A TOWN HALL MEETING ON THE FEDERAL FARM BILL.