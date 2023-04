FAMILY MEMBERS CONFIRM IDENTITY OF YANKTON FATALITY

POLICE IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA SAY FOUL PLAY IS NOT SUSPECTED IN THE DEATH OF A PERSON WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN THE WESTSIDE PARK POND IN THAT CITY AROUND 11:45 SUNDAY MORNING.

PERSONNEL WITH THE CITY’S SEARCH AND RESCUE UNIT RECOVERED THE BODY.

FAMILY MEMBERS HAVE IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM AS 52-YEAR-OLD KEVIN BUDDE OF YANKTON.

BUDDE WAS REPORTED MISSING BY THE FAMILY AND YANKTON POLICE ON SATURDAY.

POLICE SAY AN AUTOPSY OF BUDDE WOULD TAKE PLACE SOMETIME MONDAY WITH PRELIMINARY RESULTS EXPECTED BY THE END OF THE WEEK.