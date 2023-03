RAGBRAI COMMITTEE LOOKING FOR LOCAL HOUSING HOSTS IN JULY

THE HOUSING COMMITTEE FOR THE START OF RAGBRAI IN SIOUX CITY IS SEEKING LOCAL RESIDENTS TO OPEN UP THEIR HOMES AND YARDS FOR RIDER’S WHO NEED A PLACE TO STAY OVERNIGHT THE WEEKEND OF JULY 22ND AND 23RD.

IT’S THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA WHICH STARTED IN SIOUX CITY IN 1973 AND TO DATE, 750 REGISTERED RAGBRAI RIDERS HAVE REQUESTED LOCAL ACCOMMODATIONS.

SO FAR COORDINATORS HAVE SECURED HOUSING FOR ABOUT 300 CYCLISTS.

RAGBRAI INSURES ALL REGISTERED PARTICIPANTS.

MOST RIDERS EXPECT ONLY A YARD FOR CAMPING. ACCESS TO A BATHROOM AND SHOWER IS APPRECIATED, ALONG WITH A PLACE TO FILL THEIR WATER BOTTLES.

LOCAL HOSTS SHOULD BE PREPARED TO SHELTER CAMPERS IN CASE OF STORMS OR HIGH WINDS.

YOU MAY SIGN UP TO BE A HOST AT RAGBRAI SIOUX CITY DOT COM.