ORGAN DONOR EFFORTS HONORED IN LOCAL AWARENESS EFFORT

APRIL IS A MONTH DEDICATED TO ORGAN AND TISSUE DONOR AWARENESS AND SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE HOSTED A FLAG RAISING AND AWARDS CEREMONY AT STATION FOUR FRIDAY MORNING TO SHOW THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING A DONOR.

JOHN JORGENSEN IS THE DONATION SERVICES COORDINATOR FOR THE IOWA DONOR NETWORK:

MELISSA FOISTER SPOKE ABOUT HER HUSBAND MICHAEL, WHO DIED AT AGE 40 IN SEPTEMBER OF 2020.

MELISSA HAS HEARD FROM SOME OF THOSE HER HUSBAND HELPED STAY ALIVE FROM HIS ORGAN DONATIONS:

PARAMEDIC LIZ FORD ACCEPTED AN AWARD ON BEHALF OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE’S EFFORTS TO INCREASE AWARENESS OF ORGAN DONATION.

FORD LOST HER HUSBAND SEVERAL YEARS AGO IN A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT:

A RAISING OF THE ORGAN DONOR FLAG TOOK PLACE OUTSIDE THE FIRE STATION FOLLOWING THE PRESENTATION.

THERE ARE MORE THAN 600 IOWANS WAITING FOR A TRANSPLANT OR TISSUE DONATION.

YOU MAY REGISTER TO BECOME AN ORGAN DONOR AT IOWA DONOR NETWORK DOT ORG.

Photos by George Lindblade