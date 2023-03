ARRAIGNMENT DATE SET FOR LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDER SUSPECT

A NEBRASKA JUDGE HAS SET AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE FOR A LAUREL MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND ARSON IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR OF HIS NEIGHBORS LAST AUGUST.

JASON JONES WILL BE ARRAIGNED AND MAY ENTER A PLEA TO THE CHARGES ON MAY 22ND IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD AT TWO HOMES IN LAUREL AND THEN SETTING FIRE TO BOTH RESIDENCES LAST AUGUST 4TH.

HE FACES UP TO LIFE IN PRISON OR THE DEATH PENALTY IF CONVICTED.

THE JUDGE ALSO DENIED A MOTION TO QUASH BY JONES’S ATTORNEY THAT CLAIMED THE DEATH PENALTY WAS INVALID OR UNCONSTITUTIONAL.