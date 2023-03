NEW RESTAURANT CHAIN COMING TO SIOUX CITY

A KANSAS BASED RESTAURANT CHAIN IS PLANNING TO OPEN A VENUE LATER THIS YEAR IN SIOUX CITY.

FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD AND STEAKBURGERS WILL BE LOCATED IN THE SUNNYBROOK AREA NEAR FLEET FARM.

A COMPANY STATEMENT SAYS THEY HOPE TO START CONSTRUCTION IN THE SUMMER WITH AN OPENING DATE SOMETIME IN THE 4TH QUARTER OF THIS YEAR.

FREDDY SIMON, THE RESTAURANT CHAIN’S FOUNDER WAS A WORLD WAR TWO ARMY VETERAN WHO SERVED IN THE PACIFIC RIM REGION AND WAS AWARDED THE PURPLE HEART AND BRONZE STAR.

HE RETURNED TO KANSAS, STARTED A FAMILY AND WORKED IN THE HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY FOR 56 YEARS,.