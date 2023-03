IOWA LOTTERY SALES STAY BRISK

IOWA LOTTERY SALES THROUGH FEBRUARY ARE UP 16 PERCENT COMPARED TO LAST YEAR AND 57 PERCENT ABOVE BUDGET PROJECTIONS.

LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER SAYS THE RECORD SALES PACE IS DUE TO SOME LARGE LOTTO JACKPOTS.

LOTTERY4 OC…..TO COME ALONG” :13

NEUBAUER SAYS THIS IS ONE OF THE YEARS WHERE THINGS HAVE LINED UP FOR THE JACKPOTS.

LOTTERY5 OC……FOLLOWING EACH OTHER” :08

SALES OF SCRATCH TICKET SALES ARE ANOTHER FACTOR IN THE NUMBERS.

THOSE SALES WENT FROM A NEARLY FOUR PERCENT DECREASE IN THE LAST FISCAL YEAR TO UP SLIGHTLY SO FAR IN THIS ONE.

NEUBAUER SAYS HIGH GAS PRICES IMPACT SCRATCH TICKET SALES.

LOTTERY6 OC……CLOSELY TIED TO GAS PRICES. :16

TOTAL IOWA LOTTERY REVENUES THROUGH FEBRUARY ARE AROUND 36-POINT-FOUR MILLION DOLLARS. THE FISCAL YEAR ENDS ON JUNE 30TH.