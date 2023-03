FOUR LOCAL BUSINESSES GET C-D-L GRANT FUNDING

FOUR NORTHWEST IOWA COMPANIES ARE AMONG 46 IN IOWA THAT WILL SHARE IN NEARLY THREE MILLION DOLLARS OF GRANT MONEY FOR COMMERCIAL DRIVER’S LICENSE TRAINING.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ANNOUNCED THE AWARDS THAT WILL SUPPORT THE TRAINING NECESSARY TO OBTAIN A C-D-L IN IOWA.

STOCKTON TOWING AND KNIFE RIVER OF SIOUX CITY, JOCHUM AGRI-SERVICE OF SALIX AND WEST ROCK CONSTRUCTION OF ROCK VALLEY ARE THE FOUR AREA GRANT RECIPIENTS.

THE ENTRY-LEVEL DRIVER TRAINING PROGRAM WILL HELP IOWA MEET ITS DEMAND FOR TRUCK DRIVERS AND SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS.

THE PROGRAMS, CONDUCTED EITHER IN-HOUSE OR IN CONJUNCTION WITH THIRD-PARTY PROVIDERS, WILL SERVE AN ESTIMATED 1,642 DRIVERS IN THE STATE EMPLOYED BY THE PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS.

