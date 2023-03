IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WILL HOST A FARM BILL TOWN HALL IN IDA GROVE ON MONDAY.

FEENSTRA WILL MEET WITH CITIZENS AND DISCUSS THE 2023 FARM BILL, HIS AGRICULTURE ADVISORY BOARD, HIS WORK TO STOP CHINA FROM BUYING AMERICAN FARMLAND AND OTHER FARM RELATED ISSUES.

THE EVENT TAKES PLACE AT 11:30 A.M. UNTIL 12:30 P.M. AT 311 BARNES STREET IN IDA GROVE.