CONGRESS SAYS NO TO BIDEN WOTUS RULE CHANGE

THE U.S. SENATE VOTED 53-43 TO OVERTURN THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S EXPANDED WATERS OF THE UNITED STATES RULE.

SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA HAS OPPOSED THE RULE SINCE HE WAS GOVERNOR OF THE STATE AND VOTED WITH THE MAJORITY:

WOTUS1 OC……….NAVIGABLE WATERS. :21

RICKETTS SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS TRYING TO CHANGE A LAW PASSED BY CONGRESS 50 YEARS AGO WITHOUT LAWMAKERS HAVING A SAY IN THE CHANGES:

WOTUS2 OC……….MUST BE STOPPED. :23

THE HOUSE PREVIOUSLY PASSED THE BILL 227-198.

THE LEGISLATION NOW HEADS TO THE PRESIDENT’S DESK FOR CONSIDERATION.