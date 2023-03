Clark Named National Women’s Player Of The Year

CAITLIN CLARK OF THE IOWA HAWKEYES IS BEING RECOGNIZED AS THE BEST PLAYER IN WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL.

THE ATLANTA TIPOFF CLUB NAMED THE HAWKEYES JUNIOR AS THE 2023 NAISMITH TROPHY RECIPIENT.

CLARK IS AVERAGING 27-POINT-THREE POINTS, EIGHT-POINT-SIX ASSISTS, AND SEVEN-POINT-THREE REBOUNDS FOR IOWA THIS SEASON.

HER HAWKEYES FACE UNDEFEATED SOUTH CAROLINA IN THE FINAL FOUR FRIDAY NIGHT IN DALLAS.

