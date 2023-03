CARBON PIPELINE EMINENT DOMAIN BILL LIKELY WILL DIE IN THE IOWA SENATE

A BILL THAT WOULD HAVE SET A FEW NEW GROUND RULES FOR CARBON PIPELINES HAS STALLED IN THE IOWA SENATE BECAUSE NO HEARING HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR IT.

THE HOUSE HAD PASSED THE BILL ON A 73-TO-20 VOTE.

IT WOULD HAVE REQUIRED THAT 90 PERCENT OF A CARBON PIPELINE’S ROUTE BE SECURED THROUGH VOLUNTARY AGREEMENTS BEFORE EMINENT DOMAIN AUTHORITY FROM THE STATE COULD BE USED TO COMPEL OTHER LANDOWNERS TO SIGN EASEMENTS.

REPRESENTATIVE STEVEN HOLT OF DENISON, LED DEBATE IN THE HOUSE,

CARBON15 OC….AND I’M DISAPPOINTED.” :09

TODAY (THURSDAY) IS THE LAST DAY OF THE LEGISLATURE’S WORK WEEK AND ALSO THE DEADLINE FOR POLICY BILLS FROM THE HOUSE TO HAVE CLEARED A SENATE COMMITTEE.

SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER ZACH WAHLS OF CORALVILLE SAYS REPUBLICANS WHO CONTROL THE SENATE’S DEBATE AGENDA COULD HAVE AT LEAST SCHEDULED A SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING ON THE BILL.

CARBON16 OC….WAS SURPRISED.” :04

IT’S POSSIBLE SOME OF THE ELEMENTS OF THE BILL COULD BE TACKED ONTO A BUDGET BILL NEXT MONTH.

THERE’S ALSO A CHANCE STATE REGULATORS’ REVIEW OF THE PIPELINE PROJECTS MIGHT EXTEND INTO EARLY 2024.

HOLT SAYS THAT MEANS IT MIGHT BE POSSIBLE FOR NEXT YEAR’S LEGISLATURE TO REVISIT THE ISSUE.

CARBON17 OC…….SO WE’LL SEE.” :17

THE DEVELOPER OF THE PROPOSED WOLF PIPELINE TO CAPTURE CARBON FROM A-D-M PLANTS SAYS THEY’RE GETTING VOLUNTARY ACCESS TO THE ROUTE AND WILL NOT NEED TO SEEK EMINENT DOMAIN AUTHORITY.

THE OTHER PIPELINE DEVELOPERS, NAVIGATOR AND SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO ASK THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD FOR EMINENT DOMAIN AUTHORITY TO SECURE EASEMENTS FROM LANDOWNERS WHO HAVEN’T VOLUNTARILY GRANTED ACCESS TO THEIR PROPERTIES.