PENCE TALKS ISSUES ON SWING THROUGH IOWA

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE IS BACK IN IOWA WEDNESDAY, ONE DAY AFTER A FEDERAL JUDGE RULED PENCE MUST TESTIFY BEFORE A GRAND JURY INVESTIGATING JANUARY 6TH AND FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S EFFORTS TO OVERTURN THE 2020 ELECTION.

PENCE HAS NOT YET ANNOUNCED WHETHER HE’LL RUN FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY’S 2024 PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION.

HE SPOKE TO THE WESTSIDE CONSERVATIVE CLUB IN URBANDALE WEDNESDAY MORNING, AND ANSWERED AUDIENCE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE ECONOMY, PARTISAN RANCOR, THE WAR IN UKRAINE, AND WORKING WITH FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP:

PENCE ALSO HAD EVENTS SCHEDULED IN CEDAR RAPIDS AND IOWA CITY.

File photo/Radio Iowa